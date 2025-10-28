Lionel Messi reveals his plans for 2026 World Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lionel Messi says he dreams of playing for Argentina in the 2026 World Cup but will make his final decision based on how his body feels next year.

The 38-year-old Inter Miami star, who led Argentina to their historic 2022 World Cup victory, told NBC News in an interview aired Monday that he hopes to be fit enough to help his team defend their title in North America, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“It’s something extraordinary to be able to be in a World Cup, and I would love to,” said Messi, who turns 39 in June 2026. “I would like to be there, to be well, and be an important part of helping my national team, if I am there.”

Messi emphasized that he will carefully evaluate his physical condition once Inter Miami begins preseason training next year. “I’m going to assess that on a day-to-day basis when I start preseason next year with Inter and see if I can really be 100%, if I can be useful to the group, to the national team, and then make a decision,” he said.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has played professionally since 2004, remains passionate about representing his country on football’s biggest stage. “I’m really eager because it’s a World Cup. We’re coming off winning the last World Cup, and being able to defend it on the field again is spectacular because it’s always a dream to play with the national team, especially in official competitions,” he said.

Messi began his professional career with Barcelona at just 17 years old, joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 before moving to Major League Soccer in 2023. Speaking about life in the U.S., Messi shared his fondness for his new home. “The truth is that I like everything about living here,” he said of Miami. “I spent a lot of time in Barcelona, which for me is an extraordinary city, where I grew up and had many spectacular moments, and which we miss a lot. But Miami is a city that allows us to live very well, that makes us enjoy life, that allows us to be calm, that allows the kids to be themselves and live day to day.”

With 195 appearances and 114 goals for Argentina, Messi remains one of the most influential players in football history. Whether he graces the World Cup pitch one final time will depend on how his legendary body holds up—but for now, the dream remains alive.

