Trump hosts Messi at White House after MLS title - VIDEO

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Inter Miami CF and its captain Lionel Messi to the White House on March 5 to celebrate the club’s 2025 Major League Soccer championship victory.

During the ceremony in the East Room, Messi presented Trump with a jewel-studded pink football bearing the president’s signature. The event honored Inter Miami’s MLS Cup win in December, when the team defeated Vancouver Whitecaps FC, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Trump praised Messi for delivering success after arriving in the United States as one of the world’s most famous footballers.

“Leo, you came in and you won, and that’s something very hard to do,” Trump said, highlighting the expectations surrounding the Argentine superstar when he joined the club in 2023.

Photo: Getty Images

Messi did not address the audience during the ceremony but walked onto the stage alongside the president. The event occasionally shifted into political topics, with Trump mentioning tensions involving Iran, Venezuela, Cuba and U.S. trade policies.

Despite the political backdrop, most of the remarks focused on sports and Inter Miami’s rise since Messi’s arrival.

Trump joked with the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner about choosing Miami as his destination.

“You could have gone anywhere in the world,” Trump said. “But you chose Miami. I don’t blame you — the weather’s extremely good.”

Several Inter Miami players attended the celebration, including Luis Suárez, Rodrigo De Paul and Tadeo Allende.

MLS commissioner Don Garber was also present, along with Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

Mas said Inter Miami’s success shows that American soccer can compete with the world’s top leagues.

“We have changed the culture of football in the United States forever,” Mas said. “Our league can become one of the best in the world.”

The visit marked the first time Inter Miami had been invited to the White House during Trump’s presidency.

Messi, who led Argentina national football team to victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, also won the MLS MVP award for the second consecutive year.

The 38-year-old is expected to represent Argentina again later this year when the 2026 FIFA World Cup is held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Inter Miami will stay in Washington briefly before facing D.C. United in an MLS match on Saturday.

News.Az