Lithuanian President presents credential to newly appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has presented the letter of credentials to the newly appointed Ambassador to Azerbaijan Egidijus Navikas, the Ambassador wrote on his Twitter account, APA reports.

“It is a real honor to receive Letters of Credence from President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda - important responsibility to serve my country in Azerbaijan,” he stated.

Note that Egidijus Navikas will replace Valdas Lastauskas, heading diplomatic mission of Lithuania in Azerbaijan since September 2014.

Egidijus Navikas worked as a Deputy Head of Delegation of European Union to Jordan.

News.Az

News.Az