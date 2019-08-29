Yandex metrika counter

Lithuanian President presents credential to newly appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
Lithuanian President presents credential to newly appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has presented the letter of credentials to the newly appointed Ambassador to Azerbaijan Egidijus Navikas, the Ambassador wrote on his Twitter account, APA reports.

“It is a real honor to receive Letters of Credence from President of Lithuania  Gitanas Nauseda - important responsibility to serve my country in Azerbaijan,” he stated.

Note that Egidijus Navikas will replace Valdas Lastauskas, heading diplomatic mission of Lithuania in Azerbaijan since September 2014.

Egidijus Navikas worked as a Deputy Head of Delegation of European Union to Jordan.
News.Az

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      