Local companies involved in mine-clearance operations for the first time: ANAMA

Local companies involved in mine-clearance operations for the first time: ANAMA

+ ↺ − 16 px

In order to speed up the restoration of Karabakh, local companies have been contracted to conduct demining operations, Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told News.Az.

February 1, the first local company was involved in demining operations on the priority areas of the Fuzuli and Khojavand regions.

"The deminers of local companies had previously taken part in humanitarian maneuvers of the Agency for Mine Clearance and passed the corresponding accreditation. Their arsenal includes special equipment, mine detection dogs, mine detectors, protective clothing that meets international standards," the agency said.

News.Az





News.Az