London celebrates Notting Hill carnival amid concerns over its future

+ ↺ − 16 px

London’s streets came alive on Monday as revellers, dancers, and musicians marked the 57th annual Notting Hill Carnival, one of the world’s largest street parties. The event, which celebrates the city’s cultural diversity and the contributions of generations of migrants, faced an uncertain future due to ongoing financial challenges.

Expected to draw more than one million visitors, Monday marked the carnival’s third and final day. Colourful trucks carrying bands and sound systems filled the streets with soca and reggae music, while people in vibrant festival costumes joined in the celebrations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The carnival has its roots in the “Windrush” generation—Caribbean migrants who arrived in Britain between 1948 and 1971 to help rebuild the country after World War Two. Their arrival was marked by racial tensions and unfair treatment of Black people, making the carnival’s message of equality and inclusion still relevant today.

"Continuing to do carnival every year just reinforces the importance of equality and understanding everybody despite what background they’re from," said 29-year-old Jocelyn Kuyaziwm, a member of one of the carnival’s masquerade groups.

Despite its popularity, the event has faced financial struggles. Ian Comfort, chair of the carnival, told The Guardian that the celebration nearly did not take place this year. Organizers’ reviews have highlighted safety concerns, especially around crowd management, requiring extra funding. There are also ongoing worries about violent incidents involving a small minority of attendees.

Weeks before the event, nearly £1 million ($1.35 million) in funding from the London mayor’s office and two local councils ensured the carnival could go ahead—but its long-term future remains uncertain.

Kim Taylor-Smith, deputy leader of Kensington and Chelsea Council, said the extra funding his authority provided was “for this year only” and urged the government to support the carnival financially. Lifelong attendee Cristianne Bukhari, 35, expressed frustration that authorities often fail to recognise the event’s significance.

News.Az