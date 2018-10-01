Losses, corruption-related cases and incidents in Armenian army – monthly report

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ordu.az presents a report on losses, corruption-related cases, defection facts, incidents/accidents registered in the Armenian army in September 2018.

Ordu.az presents a report on losses, corruption-related cases, facts of defection, incidents and accidents registered in the Armenian army in September 2018.

Over the past month, five mortalities were recorded in the Armenian army; the causes of two death facts are unknown, while another fact was registered during a provocation; one intentional murder and one fact was recorded during an incident.

According to official and unofficial data, eight enemy servicemen were injured or wounded (4 facts of quarrel, two accidents or incidents, 1 shooting and 1 mine explosion) during the reporting period. Moreover, one fact of defection, one corruption-related fact and one fact of theft were revealed in the Armenian army last month.

September 2

On September 2, at approximately 9:00 PM, Armenian serviceman Vanik Gevorgyan (born in 1996) died in a military unit located in the northern direction of Nagorno-Karabakh, an Azerbaijani region occupied by Armenia.

The causes of his death have not yet been clarified. He was killed in an illegally dislocated artillery military unit (25918) of the Armenian army in a residential area, called Dashkasan (“Ara ler” – Mount Ara), located near the Azerbaijani town of Horadiz.

The body was found at night on September 2 inside a half-destroyed building. The young man had a rope around his neck. Typical injuries for strangling have been found on his neck. Whereas the body was found in an unnatural position for a suicide with hanging with his legs on the ground.

September 3

An Armenian military serviceman, who had a driver of an illegal military unit stationed in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region, overturned a UAZ3151 car on September 3, at about 2:45 PM. As a result of the accident, military officer, Captain Vazgen Khachatryan died on the scene.

September 17

On September 17, a high-ranking officer of an Armenian military unit faced charges on embezzlement.

The investigation revealed that during September-December 2017, the abovementioned officer embezzled property entrusted to him by falsifying relevant documents.

RECOMMENDED STORIES FBI releases images of masked person in hunt for Savannah Guthrie's mother - PHOTO

Grandmother sells her granddaughters to men for gang rape

What we know about the abduction of Savannah Guthrie's mother

Why new clues have revived the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother

On September 17, at about 05:00 AM, a Toyota Camry driven by an Armavir resident crashed into the wall of a traffic police checkpoint on the Artashat highway. The driver and a passenger inside the car were injured and hospitalized.

According to information, the car was driven by Narek Vardanyan, 25, a warrant officer of the Armenian army. The passenger is Armenian military officer, Captain Aram Arakeylan, 30.

September 19

On September 19, at approximately 1:30 p.m., contractual military serviceman Haykaz Matevosyan received a mortal gunshot wound in the neck area while performing combat duty in a military unit located on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Matevosyan died on the way to hospital.

September 20

On September 20, the brothers – Kolya Yegoyan and Gurgen Yegoyan (draftees from Gyumri), serving in a military unit stationed in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, were brutally beaten by soldiers from Karabakh.

RECOMMENDED STORIES FBI releases images of masked person in hunt for Savannah Guthrie's mother - PHOTO

Grandmother sells her granddaughters to men for gang rape

What we know about the abduction of Savannah Guthrie's mother

Why new clues have revived the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother

According to a person called T. Arthur, his relative, who was serving in Megrelalay settlement, Aghdere, defected from army after being insulted by his fellow soldiers.

Medical examination revealed that the young soldier sustained various body injuries.

RECOMMENDED STORIES FBI releases images of masked person in hunt for Savannah Guthrie's mother - PHOTO

Grandmother sells her granddaughters to men for gang rape

What we know about the abduction of Savannah Guthrie's mother

Why new clues have revived the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother

On September 20, Armenian soldier Arthur Gevokyan was wounded while performing combat duty in the occupied Madagiz village (Tartar district, Azerbaijan).

He was reportedly wounded during a mine explosion.

It is reported that Arthur Gevokyan was transferred to a hospital in Yerevan, and his leg was amputated.

September 22

On September 22, at approximately 4:00 PM, Armenian soldier Artsakh Hovsepyan (born in 1998) received a fatal gunshot wound by Azerbaijani military while attempting to commit a provocation on the contact line of troops.

According to information, he died on the way to hospital.

September 26

On September 22, at approximately 8:10 PM, Armenian serviceman Aghasi Derenikovich (born in 1999) received a gunshot wound while performing duty in a military unit located in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

He died in hospital at about 9:20 PM.

News.Az

News.Az