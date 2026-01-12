Louvre Museum in Paris closes Monday amid staff strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paris’ Louvre Museum, the world’s most visited art museum, will remain closed on Monday due to a staff strike over pay and working conditions, the museum announced on its website.

Employees have staged several strikes in recent weeks, citing concerns about salaries, staffing levels, and the state of museum buildings. The museum has also faced challenges following a high-profile October robbery, in which thieves stole $102 million worth of jewels in broad daylight. The stolen jewels have yet to be recovered, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The strike adds to the Louvre’s ongoing difficulties as it navigates both labor disputes and security concerns following the heist.

