+ ↺ − 16 px

The Louvre Museum in Paris, the world's most-visited museum, remained closed Wednesday as employees consider extending their strike over pay and working conditions, which began Monday.

The strike follows a spectacular jewel heist in October, as well as recent infrastructure issues, including a water leak that damaged ancient books, highlighting security gaps and the museum’s deteriorating state, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Unions say staff are overworked and mismanaged, calling for more hiring, pay raises, and budget redirection. Louvre director Laurence des Cars, under scrutiny since the €88 million ($103 million) theft, is scheduled to answer questions from the French Senate later Wednesday.

The museum is routinely closed on Tuesdays, but closures due to the strike are affecting visitor access.

News.Az