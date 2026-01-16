Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy to step down

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lucasfilm announced on Thursday that President Kathleen Kennedy will step down after 14 years at the helm of the studio.

Kennedy will transition back to full-time producing duties, remaining actively involved in Lucasfilm’s upcoming feature projects, including The Mandalorian and Grogu and Star Wars: Starfighter, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

As part of the leadership transition, Dave Filoni will assume creative leadership of the company, serving as President and Chief Creative Officer. Filoni previously worked closely with Star Wars creator George Lucas in building Lucasfilm’s animation division through Star Wars: The Clone Wars and later played a key role, alongside Jon Favreau, in launching the studio’s live-action television projects beginning with The Mandalorian.

Lynwen Brennan has also been appointed Co-President of Lucasfilm. Together, Filoni and Brennan bring more than three decades of combined senior executive experience. Lucasfilm said their close collaboration will guide the studio into its next phase of storytelling, supported by a strong balance of creative direction and operational leadership.

“My love of storytelling was shaped by the films of Kathleen Kennedy and George Lucas. I never dreamed I would be privileged to learn the craft of filmmaking from both of them,” said Filoni. “From Rey to Grogu, Kathy has overseen the greatest expansion in Star Wars storytelling onscreen that we have ever seen. I am incredibly grateful to Kathy, George, Bob Iger and Alan Bergman for their trust and the opportunity to lead Lucasfilm in this new role, doing a job I truly love. May the Force be with you.”

“Lucasfilm has played such a meaningful part in my life," said Brennan. "It’s a community of inspiring storytellers with a rebel spirit like no other, and I am honored to join Dave Filoni in leading us forward. I have been so fortunate to learn from George Lucas, Kathy Kennedy and Alan Bergman and have unwavering faith in Dave’s creative vision for the next chapter in this storied studio's legacy.”

Filoni joined Lucasfilm in 2005 and has played a pivotal role in shaping the creative direction of the Star Wars universe. Working closely with George Lucas, Filoni was instrumental in establishing the company’s animation studio and has since expanded the franchise into new and compelling territory. His storytelling contributions span acclaimed series such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and The Mandalorian, earning multiple Emmy Awards and nominations. Filoni currently serves as showrunner for Ahsoka, now in production for its second season, and is teaming with Jon Favreau on the feature film The Mandalorian and Grogu, which debuts in theaters May 22, 2026.

Brennan has been with Lucasfilm since 1999, beginning her tenure at Industrial Light & Magic where she rose through the ranks to become its leader in 2009. She was appointed General Manager of Lucasfilm in 2015 and President & General Manager of Lucasfilm Business in 2024. During her tenure, she has guided the company through transformative technological shifts with a clear strategic vision and a commitment to innovation, and her industry leadership has been recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Visual Effects Society and the honor of Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Kennedy’s run as Lucasfilm president began in 2012 when Disney acquired the company.

News.Az