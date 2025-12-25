Kazakhstan emerges as regional leader in AI readiness

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan ranked 60th out of 195 countries in the 2025 Government AI Readiness Index, published by the international analytical center Oxford Insights.

This places Kazakhstan as the leader in Central Asia in terms of government readiness to adopt and manage artificial intelligence, as highlighted by the country's Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Government AI Readiness Index evaluates governments’ ability to apply AI across public administration, economic activity and social sectors, as well as to create conditions for its safe, responsible and sustainable use. The index covers 195 countries and is the only international ranking focused exclusively on the role of the state in fostering AI development.

Over the past year, Kazakhstan climbed 16 positions in the ranking, improving its standing from 76th place in the previous edition. Regionally, the country now leads all Central Asian states, reinforcing its reputation as one of the most advanced digital economies in the region. According to the ministry, the rise reflects strengthening institutional capacity, expanded infrastructure and the active integration of AI solutions in public services.

Kazakhstan’s strongest performance was in the Public Sector Adoption category, where it scored 73.59 points. This metric highlights the widespread use of digital technologies within government services, the development of egovernment platforms and the shift toward proactive digital interaction with citizens and businesses.

The Oxford Insights report notes that Kazakhstan’s competitive edge is rooted in its welldeveloped digital and telecommunications infrastructure. National digital platforms, high internet penetration and a mature ecosystem of egovernment services provide a strong foundation for scaling AI solutions nationwide. The report also cites the country’s political and managerial readiness: a suite of strategic policy documents, an emerging regulatory framework and sustained government focus on AI have enabled the development of a longterm and systematic national strategy.

Despite progress, both the report’s authors and the ministry identify key areas for further growth. The next phase of Kazakhstan’s AI ecosystem development will require accelerating the commercialisation of AI technologies, strengthening the private technology sector and startup ecosystem, and expanding business access to data and financing instruments.

Earlier this year, The Times of Central Asia reported that Kazakhstan launched the most powerful supercomputer in Central Asia, a cornerstone of its strategy to position AI as a driver of both local and global economic growth.

