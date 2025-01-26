Lukashenko: Pashinyan will destroy Armenia
- 26 Jan 2025 20:26
- 26 Jan 2025 20:29
- 1016686
- Politics
Alexander Lukashenko has ruled Belarus since 1994 | Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accused Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of harming his country by aligning with the European Union, commenting on Armenia's shift toward the West, News.Az informs.
"They have now started flirting with the European Union. Listen, this is a very dangerous game. He [Pashinyan] will destroy Armenia, someone needs to calm him down there," said the Belarusian leader.
