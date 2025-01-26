Yandex metrika counter

Lukashenko: Pashinyan will destroy Armenia

  • Politics
  • Share
Lukashenko: Pashinyan will destroy Armenia
Alexander Lukashenko has ruled Belarus since 1994 | Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accused Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of harming his country by aligning with the European Union, commenting on Armenia's shift toward the West, News.Az informs.

"They have now started flirting with the European Union. Listen, this is a very dangerous game. He [Pashinyan] will destroy Armenia, someone needs to calm him down there," said the Belarusian leader.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      