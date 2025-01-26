Yandex metrika counter

Lukashenko says he sees light at the "end of the tunnel" in Ukraine situation

Lukashenko says he sees light at the end of the tunnel in Ukraine situation
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting of the Supreme State Council of Russia-Belarus Union State in Saint Petersburg, Russia, January 29, 2024. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed hope for a resolution to the Ukraine war this year during a media interview in Minsk on January 26, News.Az citing the Belta.

“There will be some kind of resolution this year. I'm not saying the war will end and everything will be fine. It will take a lot of time to mend relations. But there will be a settlement. We will see the light at the end of the tunnel this year,” the head of state said.



