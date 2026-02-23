Luna Sea drummer Shinya dies aged 56

Shinya, the longtime drummer of popular Japanese rock band Luna Sea, has died at the age of 56 after battling illness for several years, according to a statement posted Monday on the band’s official website, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

Born in Kanagawa Prefecture, Shinya formed a band in high school with a friend who would later become known as Sugizo. Together with other future members — including vocalist Ryuichi Kawamura — they went on to establish Luna Sea.

The five-member group began performing live in 1989 and made their major-label debut in 1992. Over the years, Shinya became known for his powerful low-frequency drumming style and dynamic stage presence. Among his signature live performances was a drum setup that rotated 360 degrees, thrilling audiences with its spectacle.

Despite being diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer in 2020, Shinya continued to perform live. In September last year, he revealed that doctors had discovered a brain tumor. According to the band’s website, he passed away on Feb. 17.

In a joint statement, the remaining band members paid tribute to their late bandmate, recalling his determination and optimism.

“Shinya believed more strongly than anyone that ‘the five of us will return to stage once more,’” they said. “His unyielding spirit and his radiant, sun-like smile had been a source of hope for his fellow band members and our entire staff.”