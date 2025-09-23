Lviv Mayor says bug found in office after meetings with top officials

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi says a listening device was discovered in his office after recent meetings with senior Ukrainian officials and foreign guests.

In an interview published on Sept. 23, Sadovyi said the device was hidden inside the charging stand of a desk phone, which also served as a holder. The bug was detected after the phone began malfunctioning and was sent for repairs, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Sadovyi, who has served as mayor since 2006, suggested the device could have recorded conversations in his office, though he noted he rarely used that particular phone. Over the past month, he had hosted Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Parliamentary Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, and several foreign visitors.

“If those conversations go public, it’s not great. Although, to be honest, we didn’t say anything particularly special,” he said.

It remains unclear whether the surveillance was authorized by a court order. Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has launched an investigation.

