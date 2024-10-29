Macron calls for stronger action against illegal immigration in Morocco visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

During a three-day visit to Morocco aimed at repairing relations, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the need for "even more results" in addressing illegal immigration, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Macron told the Moroccan parliament in Rabat that the "reinforced exceptional partnership" concluded the previous and King Mohammed VI should focus on "illegal immigration and the need for natural and fluid cooperation in consular matters.""We need even more results," said Macron, urging a streamlined processes for Morocco to reclaim its nationals whom the French have decided to expel.Immigration has been a traditional irritant between France and Morocco.On Western Sahara, the president renewed French support for Moroccan sovereignty over the largely Moroccan-controlled but disputed territory. Macron said French companies "will support the development" of Western Sahara, whose "present and future" belong under "Moroccan sovereignty."He pledged "investments and sustainable support initiatives to benefit local populations."

News.Az