Macron says France is sending aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that in recent hours, France deployed Rafale fighter jets, anti-air systems, and air radars to intercept missiles and drones.

He also confirmed that Paris is sending its aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle – the flagship of the French Navy – towards the Mediterranean, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He stressed that the country has defence agreement with Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, Jordan and Iraq and it “will show solidary”.

Macron touched upon the situation in Lebanon where fighting between Hezbollah and Israel has resumed. He condemned the group’s attack on Israel a “big mistake” and warned Israel against a land incursion into its northern neighbour.

News.Az