Madat Babayan sentenced to 19 years in prison

+ ↺ − 16 px

Judges at the Baku Military Court have delivered another verdict in the ongoing trial of Armenian citizens accused of committing war crimes against Azerbaijan.

Although Madat Babayan was charged with crimes carrying a potential life imprisonment sentence and these charges were proven during the court investigation, life imprisonment could not be applied. Under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, life imprisonment cannot be imposed because the defendant had reached the age of 65 before the final court verdict was issued, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Under the court’s ruling, Madat Babayan has been sentenced to 19 years of imprisonment.

State prosecutors had requested a 20-year prison sentence for the defendant.

During the court proceedings, Madat Babayan confessed to participating in the Khojaly genocide as part of the Armenian armed forces, according to case materials presented in court.

The broader trial involves Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity linked to Armenia’s military aggression. These include war crimes such as the preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other related crimes.

The court proceedings are continuing alongside the announcement of verdicts for the defendants.

It was also noted that Babayan voluntarily joined armed groups of the former illegal regime that operated in Karabakh.

News.Az