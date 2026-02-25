Magic edge Lakers 110-109 on Carter’s late putback

Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 36 points, while Desmond Bane added 22. Carter finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds, delivering the decisive basket after securing the Magic’s second offensive rebound on their final possession, News.Az reports, citing AP.

The Lakers had one last chance, but LeBron James missed a fallaway 3-pointer at the buzzer. Los Angeles wrapped up a homestand spanning the All-Star break with a 4-4 record and has now lost four of its past six games, slipping to sixth place in the Western Conference after struggling against playoff-caliber opponents.

Orlando, meanwhile, has won six of its last eight games and three of four on the road since the break. The Magic have now beaten the Lakers four straight times and moved within a half-game of sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The game featured multiple late lead changes. Orlando erased an early double-digit deficit and went up by five with 5½ minutes remaining. Rui Hachimura responded with a tiebreaking 3-pointer for Los Angeles with 2:14 left. Bane hit a go-ahead triple with 34.6 seconds to play, but Luka Dončić found James under the basket for a dunk that briefly restored the Lakers’ lead.

Carter then delivered the winning putback before Dončić again set up James for a final attempt that fell short.

Dončić recorded 22 points and 15 assists for Los Angeles, while James and Deandre Ayton scored 21 points each. Austin Reaves contributed 18 points, all in the second half.

Turnovers by the Lakers and Orlando’s inconsistent 3-point shooting kept the contest tight through three quarters.

The Magic were without starting guard Jalen Suggs, who missed his third consecutive game due to a back strain. The Lakers continued to be without backup center Jaxson Hayes, sidelined by an ankle injury.

Up next, Orlando returns home to host the Houston Rockets on Thursday, while the Lakers travel to face the Phoenix Suns.