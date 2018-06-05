Mahmoud Vaezi: There are no unsolved issues between Iran and Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Iran and Azerbaijan have no unsolved issues. The relations are moving forward in line with the will of the two presidents," Head of the Iranian President's Office Mahmoud Vaezi has told a press conference for Iranian journalists as he concluded his visit to Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports.

Vaezi noted that he held effective meetings in Azerbaijan."Over the past five years the relations between Iran and Azerbaijan have stepped into a new level thanks to successful implementation of all the agreements, especially the ones in the automobile industry, pharmaceutical industry as well as energy projects."He said his meetings focused on cooperation prospects and the issues of regional security, and the implementation of the North-South International Transport Corridor.

