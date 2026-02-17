Major fire breaks out at Ciputra Cibubur mall in Indonesia - VIDEO

The fire started around 1:40 p.m. local time on Tuesday, reportedly beginning in the roof area of the building before spreading across part of the structure. Thick black smoke was seen rising into the air as strong winds fueled the flames, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Panic spread inside the mall after fire alarms sounded, prompting visitors to quickly leave the building. Witnesses said the fire appeared large and smoke quickly entered interior areas.

Firefighters from the Bekasi Fire and Rescue Service were deployed to the scene. Authorities sent multiple fire trucks to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to lower floors or nearby commercial areas.

Emergency crews later began cooling operations in the affected sections. The cause of the fire and the extent of material damage remain under investigation. No fatalities have been reported so far, while authorities continue to inspect the building.