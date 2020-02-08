Yandex metrika counter

Major road accident in Armenia’s Gegharkunik, 8 injured

  • Region
  • Share
Major road accident in Armenia’s Gegharkunik, 8 injured

Eight people were injured after a major road accident today in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.

At about 6:50 am, two cars collided head-on at the Sevan-Martuni-Getap motorway.

Eight people sustained injuries and were taken to Martuni town hospital, News.am reports citing shamshyan.com.

People at the scene said the black ice on the road was also a cause of the crash. Several others noted that drivers and wounded were heading for military units to attend military swearing-in ceremonies.

Subsequently, three of the injured were transported by ambulance from the Martuni medical center to Yerevan.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      