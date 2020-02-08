Major road accident in Armenia’s Gegharkunik, 8 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eight people were injured after a major road accident today in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.

At about 6:50 am, two cars collided head-on at the Sevan-Martuni-Getap motorway.

Eight people sustained injuries and were taken to Martuni town hospital, News.am reports citing shamshyan.com.

People at the scene said the black ice on the road was also a cause of the crash. Several others noted that drivers and wounded were heading for military units to attend military swearing-in ceremonies.

Subsequently, three of the injured were transported by ambulance from the Martuni medical center to Yerevan.

News.Az

