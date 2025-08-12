Malaysia, Bangladesh among regional partners sending peace mission to Myanmar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Malaysia, Bangladesh, and several regional partners are set to send a joint delegation to Myanmar to promote peace and provide humanitarian aid for Rohingya refugees, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on Tuesday.

Bangladesh currently shelters over 1 million Rohingya refugees in camps located in Cox's Bazar, the world’s largest refugee settlement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Anwar made the announcement at the start of a three-day visit by Bangladesh’s interim head, Nobel Peace Laureate Muhammad Yunus, to Malaysia.

“To secure peace in Myanmar is a top priority, along with immediate humanitarian assistance for the refugees and victims of recent earthquakes,” Anwar said during a joint press briefing with Yunus.

The mission will be coordinated by Malaysia’s foreign minister and will include representatives from Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand. Anwar, who is chair of the ASEAN regional group this year, emphasized the burden Bangladesh faces in hosting large numbers of Rohingya refugees.

According to the United Nations, escalating conflict and targeted violence against the Rohingya—a mostly Muslim minority in Myanmar’s predominantly Buddhist Rakhine state—have forced about 150,000 people to flee to Bangladesh over the past 18 months.

During Yunus’s visit, Malaysia and Bangladesh signed five agreements covering defense cooperation and collaboration in the supply and infrastructure of liquefied natural gas (LNG), petroleum products, and related facilities.

News.Az