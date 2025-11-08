Yandex metrika counter

Malaysia extends congratulations to Azerbaijan on Victory Day

The Embassy of Malaysia in Baku extended its congratulations to Azerbaijan on the fifth anniversary of Victory Day in the Patriotic War in a post on X, News.Az reports.

"The Embassy of Malaysia extends its warmest and heartfelt congratulations to the people and Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the auspicious occasion of the 5th Anniversary of Victory Day. May this day continue to inspire peace, unity, and prosperity!" the post reads.

