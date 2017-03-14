Malena Mard in Azerbaijani national clothes - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, the representative office of the European Union in Azerbaijan hosted the celebration of Ilahir Chershenbe, Oxu.Az reports citing haqqin.az with reference to the official website of the EU representation in Facebook.

According to the information, Malena Mard, the head of the European Union representation in Azerbaijan, and the staff members of the representation took part in a photo shoot in Azerbaijani national clothes.

News.Az

