Mamayi neighborhood in Shusha, cultural capital of Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

The Shusha City State Reserve Department has prepared a video about the Mamayi neighborhood in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Mamayi neighborhood, which is located in the central part of the city and the name is derived from the name of Mamay bey, was built in the 19th century. Like other neighborhoods of Shusha, Mamayi had spring, mosque, bath and small square in its own style.



Karbalayi Safikhan Garabaghi was the architect of the Mamayi mosque, which was built at the end of the 19th century, as well as many religious monuments in Shusha.

Unfortunately, like other historical monuments, the spring in the Mamayi neighborhood was subjected to Armenian vandalism. So, in the upper part of the spring, the information written that the spring was built by Samad Agha Javanshir in 1318 according to the Hijri date, that is, in 1900 according to the Gregorian calendar, was removed. The spring was restored after the Shusha city was liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Mir Movsum Navvab, who without going beyond Shusha become a world-renowned poet, artist, astronomer, literacy critic, sculptor, historian, calligrapher, musicologist, and Azerbaijani scientist, lived in the Mamayi neighborhood. The museum, devoted to the life and work of Mir Mohsun Navvab, presented 130 exhibits. The building of the museum was damaged and the exhibits were destroyed as a result of the occupation of Shusha.

The main objective of the Shusha City State Reserve Department is to provide information about the historical and cultural monuments and neighborhoods in the city, as well as about prominent personalities, who lived and worked in Shusha.

