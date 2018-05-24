Man takes three hostages in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

A man has taken three hostages in an apartment in eastern Moscow, following a domestic conflict, Sputnik reports.

"We received a report about a conflict in an apartment in a residential building on the Molostovykh Street… It turns out that the man in the apartment fired a shot at the ceiling and illegally holds hostage a family of three people, who live in the next room of the apartment," the Moscow police press service said.

According to the press service, the area around the building has been cordoned off, and measures are being taken to detain the gunman.

​Before taking hostages, the suspect wrote on social networks that he had fallen the victim of swindlers.

According to the recent data, provided by the Interior Ministry, one of the hostages has died.

News.Az

News.Az