Manchester City topple Fluminense 4-0 to win FIFA Club World Cup

Two goals and one assist from Julian Alvarez led Manchester City to beat Fluminense 4-0 to bag the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup on Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Man City broke the deadlock early when Alvarez made a close-range finish in the first minute and doubled the lead with an own goal from Nino in the 27th minute at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The 23-year-old Argentine scored the fastest-ever goal in the Club World Cup final, 40 seconds from the game kickoff.

In the 72nd minute, Phil Foden finished off Alvarez's assist from close range to put the Sky Blues 3-0.

With this goal, Foden became the first English player to net in the Club World Cup final since Wayne Rooney for Manchester United in 2008.

Alvarez scored twice in the 88th game as the final ended in favor of Manchester City.

Manchester City are the first English club to bag the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup in the same year.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola became the first head coach to win the FIFA Club World Cup with three different teams: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Man City.

Earlier Friday, Al-Ahly defeated Urawa Red Diamonds 4-2 at Jeddah's Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium to finish third in the Club World Cup.

