Mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 should not be introduced, Putin says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Inoculation against the coronavirus infection should not be compulsory, yet people themselves should realize the necessity of these jabs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a video conference on Wednesday.

During the video conference on the economy, he noted that there are different opinions on this topic, including on introducing a mandatory vaccination for the entire population or for workers in certain sectors who come into contact with a large number of people due to their occupation, for example, those working in the retail industry, catering, transportation, medical, educational, social institutions and so on.

"In my opinion, it is counterproductive and unnecessary to introduce mandatory vaccinations," the head of state said.

According to him, "people should realize this necessity on their own" and comprehend that without a shot they "may face a very serious and even deadly danger," particularly elderly people.

Putin is confident in the reliability and safety of the Russian coronavirus vaccines and believes that the country has created all the conditions for vaccination.

"I would like to emphasize once again and to appeal to all our citizens: think carefully, keep in mind that the Russian vaccine - the practice has already shown that millions [of people] have used it - is currently the most reliable and the safest," Putin said at a meeting on economic issues.

"All conditions for vaccination have been created in our country," the president noted.

(c) TASS

News.Az

News.Az