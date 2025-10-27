Marathi actor Sachin Chandwade dies by suicide at 25

+ ↺ − 16 px

Marathi actor Sachin Chandwade, known for his supporting role in Jamtara 2, has tragically died by suicide at the age of 25. The incident occurred on October 23 in Undirkhede, Jalgaon district, and he passed away the following day during treatment in Dhule.

Apart from acting, Sachin also worked as a software engineer in Pune. He had appeared in shows like Jamtara 2 and was set to feature in the upcoming film Asuravan, where he played the character Soma. His last Instagram post, shared just last week, hinted at this role, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Sachin pursued acting passionately from a young age, working in Mumbai and Pune, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered by fans and colleagues alike.

