US to return Iranian vessel Touska as crew head home

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The United States has begun the process of returning an Iranian-flagged commercial vessel seized in April, along with its crew, according to media reports citing US Central Command (CENTCOM).

ABC News, cited by Iran’s Fars News Agency, reported that arrangements are under way to hand back the vessel, Touska, and repatriate the remaining 22 crew members to Iran, News.Az reports.

The sailors, who had been held by US forces for more than two weeks, have been transferred to Pakistan and are expected to travel onward to Tehran.

Six other crew members were released last week via a regional country and have already returned to Iran. In total, all 28 crew members have either been freed or are in the process of returning.

CENTCOM said the vessel has been moved to Pakistani waters to complete legal and logistical procedures for its handover and will be returned to its owner.

The ship was seized on 20 April in international waters in the Sea of Oman. US officials said the vessel failed to comply with repeated warnings to stop.

According to US media reports, the USS Spruance fired at the ship’s engine room to disable it before US forces boarded the vessel by helicopter and took control. Some crew members’ families were reportedly on board at the time.

Iran condemned the seizure, describing it as a violation of international law and a breach of a fragile regional ceasefire.

News.Az