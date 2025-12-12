Mass poisoning hits Almaty train film set

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 11 KazNet, an internet provider operating in Kazakhstan, was shaken by reports of dozens of people being poisoned while filming a project on a train in Almaty.

According to the Department of Public Health (DPH), 52 people were affected, including children, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

Of those, 11 children were hospitalized, with two initially placed in the intensive care unit.

“As of December 12, two patients were transferred from the intensive care unit to a specialized department. The remaining patients, after examination and treatment, were released for outpatient care at their homes,” the DPH said in an official statement to Zakon.kz.

Authorities added that the condition of all hospitalized patients continues to be closely monitored by medical staff.

An eyewitness also provided a detailed account of the incident, which can be accessed through this link.

News.Az