Mass poisoning of Armenian soldiers in Karabakh

Most of the soldiers are housed in a military hospital in Agdere.

Mass food poisoning of servicemen occurred in one of the military units of the Armenian army, in the territory of the occupied Aghdera district, haqqin.az reports with reference to military sources.

To localize poisoning and prevent the spread of infectious diseases among Armenian soldiers, many of them are housed in a military hospital in Agdere.

The condition of seven servicemen is regarded as severe.

