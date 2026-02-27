Max Holloway Focused On Becoming Two-Division UFC Champion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Max Holloway, the current UFC BMF kingpin and a former UFC featherweight champion, is eyeing two-division glory.

Holloway will enter the octagon next month in the main event of UFC 326 for the second defense of his BMF title opposite Charles Oliveira in a rematch, News.Az reports, citing Lowkickmma.

The winner of this bout could emerge as the next contender for the lightweight title, following the unification bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, and “Blessed” seems confident that he can get past “Do Bronxs” in the rematch, after which he wants to fight for the undisputed 155-pound championship.

Holloway was knocked out by Ilia Topuria in 2024 in a featherweight title bout. Notably, “El Matador” is the only fighter to knock out “Blessed.” After that loss, the Hawaiian decided to move up to 155-pounds permanently.

Holloway wants revenge and has made it clear many times that he is game to run it back with Topuria.

Max Holloway is eyeing two-division UFC champ status

During a recent interview with David Adesanya, Max Holloway reiterated that he has unfinished business with Ilia Topuria. The 34-year-old also added he has big plans and wants to be a two-division UFC champion.

“I want to get back to being the undisputed. I want to be a two-division champ. I have history with the champ at 155 right now, I have history with the interim champ at 155, and I have history with my current opponent.

“At the end of the day, first things first. When you win in the sport, you have a lot of ways that you can go. So my plan is just go out there on March 7 and get my hand raised.”

Topuria is expected to face interim champion Justin Gaethje later this year in a title unification bout. The winner could then defend the belt against top contender Arman Tsarukyan or face the winner of Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira 2.

El Matador,” however, has shown no interest in a rematch with “Blessed.” He instead has his eyes on three-division glory and wants to move up to 170 pounds soon, to fight champion and P4P king Islam Makhachev.

News.Az