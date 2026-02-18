Streamer DeenTheGreat disrespects ex-UFC fighter - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Streamer DeenTheGreat was knocked out during a California house party livestream after a confrontation with former UFC fighter Tiki Ghosn.

The incident reportedly happened during a party stream hosted at former UFC star Rampage Jackson’s home. Video circulating online shows Deen appearing intoxicated and verbally confronting Ghosn before the situation escalated and Ghosn struck him, knocking him down on camera, News.Az reports.

Powerlifter Larry Wheels just slapped boxer Deen The Great for disrespecting his wife 😳 pic.twitter.com/naTsrkYWlf — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 17, 2026

The incident came a day after Deen was involved in another altercation, this time with bodybuilder Larry Wheels outside a restaurant. That confrontation reportedly began after Deen made disrespectful comments and attempted to flirt with Wheels’ wife, leading to a viral video showing Wheels slapping the streamer.

Reports say Ghosn is associated with Rampage Jackson’s management team.

Jackson was reportedly unhappy with the repeated confrontations during the livestream.

The incidents have drawn widespread attention on social media, highlighting concerns about confrontations escalating during live-streamed content.

News.Az