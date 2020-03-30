Media activities are allowed during special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan

The activities of the mass media will not be restricted under the special quarantine regime.

It is reflected in additional measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, identified by the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers, APA reports.

The document states that the media is allowed to continue its activities from 00:00 on March 31, 2020 to 00:00 on April 20, 2020, subject to compliance with the requirements of the special regime.

News.Az