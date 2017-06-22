Meeting of EU-funded twinning project of support to Labor ministry due in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The project purpose is to improve the capacity, tools and efficiency of the MLSPP to develop and implement an automated fiscal control system.

Kick-off meeting of the EU-funded Twinning Project “Support to the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population (MLSPP) in Reforming Pension System in Azerbaijan” will take place on 23 June 2017, in the MLSPP premises.

The overall objective of the project is to contribute to further reforms of the pension and social protection provision system in Azerbaijan in compliance with best European practices.

The project purpose is to improve the capacity, tools and efficiency of the MLSPP to develop and implement an automated fiscal control (e-audit) system, to strengthen the institutional and technical aspects of the budgeting as well as the strategic planning mechanisms of the social protection systems- especially in social insurance area.

This 24-month project, with the budget of €1,200,000, will be implemented by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan together with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, Ministry of Labour, Employment, Vocational Training and Social Dialogue and the Delegation for European and International Affairs of the Republic of France.

This twinning project is the third twinning awarded by France as the main partner in the field of social protection in Azerbaijan and in cooperation with the MLSPP.

