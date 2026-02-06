Meloni downplays ICE row during meeting with Vance in Milan

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sought to ease tensions over the presence of U.S. security personnel at the Winter Olympics as she met U.S. Vice President JD Vance in Milan.

The meeting, which was also attended by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, took place hours before the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina Winter Games, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Meloni said the visit was an opportunity to discuss bilateral relations and reaffirm long-standing cooperation between the two countries.

She emphasized that Italy and the United States maintain strong political, economic and strategic ties and are working together on global issues.

Vance echoed the message, highlighting close economic links and shared values between the two countries.

The talks come after controversy in Italy over reports that personnel linked to a branch connected to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would support the U.S. delegation during the Games.

The news triggered protests in Milan, with demonstrators questioning the role of U.S. agencies during the Olympics.

Meloni dismissed concerns, saying the U.S. unit involved has long cooperated with Italian authorities and does not conduct immigration enforcement operations in Italy.

She said the group’s role was limited to cooperation and support functions tied to protecting U.S. delegations during the Games.

Authorities have increased security across Milan as the city prepares for major Olympic events.

