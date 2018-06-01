Memorial plaque dedicated to victims of Khojaly genocide opened in Slovenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A memorial plaque dedicated to the victims of the Khojaly genocide was opened on May 31 in the Dobrava Memorial Park Complex of the war victims located in the Slovenian city of Maribor.

The memorial plaque on the Khojaly genocide in Maribor was opened with the support of the Azerbaijani embassy in Austria, Slovakia and Slovenia, AZERTAC reported.

This is a joint project of the Council for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Slovenian-Azerbaijani Friendship Association and the Association of Significant Cemeteries in Europe.

The event held within the framework of the Week of Discovering European Cemeteries was attended by President of the upper house of the Slovenian Parliament Alojz Kovsca, Chairman of the Council of State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations, Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, MP Azay Guliyev, ambassador of Azerbaijan to Austria, Slovenia and Slovakia Galib Israfilov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Croatia Fakhraddin Gurbanov, Member of the Board of "Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan", Professor Farhad Badalbeyli, Mayor of Maribor Andrey Fischtravets, representatives of diplomatic corps, local community members and journalists.

Director of the Dobrava Memorial Park, President of the Association of Significant Cemeteries of Europe Lidija Plibersek, Chairman of the upper house of the Slovenian Parliament Alojz Kovsca, Ambassador Galib Israfilov and MP Azay Guliyev made speeches at the opening ceremony.

Lidija Plibersek and Andrey Fischtravets stated that the memorial plaque dedicated to the victims of the Khojaly tragedy is the second important step in the expansion of the Memorial Park. Such monuments embodying the condemnation of crimes against humanity and crimes against innocent people, are of great importance for transmitting these values to the younger generation as well as transmitting humanism and peace to future generations. It was noted that the Memorial Park has become a symbolic place not only for the local public, but also for the international community.

Alojz Kovsca noted that Azerbaijan and Slovenia maintain close relations of friendship and in 2016 the country’s parliament adopted a resolution on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict which stresses that the genocide committed in the Khojaly town of Azerbaijan is a crime against humanity.

Ambassador Galib Israfilov expressed his gratitude to all those present at the opening of this monument. He noted that the Khojaly town of Azerbaijan was a peaceful city inhabited by civilians. On the night of February 26, 1992, a total of 613 people were killed and 1275 civilians - elderly, children and women were taken hostage by Armenians. This tragedy has been recognized by many countries as genocide. The Ambassador praised the Slovenia Parliament's recognition of the genocide committed by the Armenian armed forces in Khojaly on February 26, 1992 as a crime against humanity in 2016, and once again thanked the Slovenian Parliament. He thanked the leadership of the Memorial Complex for accepting the memorial as part of the European Cultural Heritage memorial to the victims of the Khojaly tragedy.

Following the speeches, local musicians and Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Tunzala Aghayeva performed the mourning and patriotic songs.

Then a memorial plaque dedicated to victims of Khojaly tragedy was opened in the memorial complex.

