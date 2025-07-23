Merz and Macron’s Franco-German relaunch stalls amid trade and defense disputes

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to reignite the long-standing Franco-German partnership, but deep policy divisions are already slowing progress.

While personal ties between the two leaders are warmer than during Olaf Scholz’s tenure, disagreements on defense strategy and trade policy remain unresolved. France continues to push for greater European independence in defense manufacturing, opposing U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine, while Germany seeks swift trade deals, including with the U.S. and Mercosur — a stance resisted by Macron, who aims to protect French farmers, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

Despite cooperation on deregulation, migration, and potential nuclear energy alignment, the next-generation European fighter jet project and trade negotiations remain points of contention. Experts warn that both leaders face rising domestic far-right opposition — the AfD in Germany and Marine Le Pen’s National Rally in France — which limits their room for compromise.

Analysts say the window for progress is closing, with France’s 2027 presidential election looming.

"There is only a year left in which they can reasonably work together," said Jacob Ross of the German Council on Foreign Relations.

