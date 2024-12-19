Mets agree to one-year, $4.25 million deal with Griffin Canning

The New York Mets have reached a one-year, $4.25 million agreement with right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning, pending a physical, a source confirmed.

The deal includes $1 million in potential performance bonuses, a source said, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Canning, 28, posted a 4.78 ERA in five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels before he was traded to the Atlanta Braves in October. The Braves non-tendered him in November, making him a free agent.The right-hander recorded career highs in starts (31) and innings pitched (171⅔) in 2024. He finished the season 6-13 with a 5.19 ERA, leading the American League in earned runs allowed (99) for the last-place Angels.He registered his best season in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, pitching to a 3.99 ERA over 11 starts and earning a Gold Glove award.Canning is the third starting pitcher the Mets have added on a major league contract this offseason, joining Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes. Montas signed a two-year, $34 million deal with an opt-out after next season. Holmes, a reliever since 2018, agreed to a three-year, $38 million deal with an opt-out after the 2026 season.The Mets' other options for the rotation include Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Paul Blackburn, Tylor Megill and Jose Butto.The club lost Luis Severino from last season's rotation in free agency to the Athletics.Left-handers Sean Manaea and Jose Quintana, two other key starters for the Mets' run to the National League Championship Series, remain free agents.The Athletic first reported Canning's signing.

