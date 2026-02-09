Mexico sends navy ships with food aid to Cuba

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Mexican government on Sunday deployed two navy vessels carrying more than 800 tons of food supplies to Cuba as part of a humanitarian assistance effort, according to a statement from the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs.

The statement said the ships set sail from the eastern port of Veracruz and are expected to reach Cuba within four days, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

One of the vessels is transporting basic food items along with personal hygiene products, while the other is carrying a shipment of powdered milk.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum had announced on Friday that her administration would provide humanitarian aid to Cuba, including food and other essential supplies.

Sheinbaum also noted that her government is working “to resume oil shipments to Cuba,” after Mexico suspended deliveries of crude oil and refined petroleum products to the island in mid-January.

News.Az