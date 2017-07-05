MFA: Azerbaijan is waiting for a new statement from OSCE

MFA: Azerbaijan is waiting for a new statement from OSCE

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We regard the OSCE statement as outdated."

"The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs began to conduct an investigation into the shelling of Alkhanli village of Fizuli region by Armenians."

"We regard the OSCE statement as outdated. The employees of Kasprzyk's office are at the scene for investigation. The Armenian military knew how the shelling of settlements with mortars and heavy machine guns would end. It was a deliberate move. We are waiting for a new OSCE statement," Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev stressed.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan in foreign countries and international organizations are instructed to report the position of our country.

On Tuesday, July 4, at 20:40 the Armenian Armed Forces shelled the village of Alkhanli, Fizuli region of Azerbaijan, using 82- and 120-mm mortars and heavy grenade launchers.

As a result of this provocation of the Armenian side, village residents Guliyeva Sahiba Idris gizi, born in 1967, and Guliyeva Zahra Elnur gizi, born in 2015, died. Salminaz Guliyeva Iltifat qizi, born in 1965, was taken to the hospital with a shrapnel wound and operated on.

News.Az

News.Az