MFA: Azerbaijan strongly condemns Russian MP’s illegal visit to its occupied lands

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has issued a statement strongly condemning the illegal visit of Vitaliy Milonov, a member of the Russian State Duma from the ruling “United Russia” party, to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

The ministry noted that the illegal visit, which took place against the backdrop of the new aggression by Armenia against Azerbaijan and demonstratively showing support to the illegal puppet regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, is absolutely contrary to the high-level relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.

“Such an irresponsible step by the member of the State Duma goes in contradiction with the official position of the Russian Federation, which supports the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” read the statement.

The ministry added that for violating Azerbaijan’s legislation and illegally visiting its occupied territories, the name of Vitaliy Milonov will be added to the list of those foreigners whose entry to Azerbaijan is prohibited.

