MFA: "Azerbaijan supports the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue"

"Azerbaijan supports the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council," the Head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva said while responding to the question of media on the position of Azerbaijan on Jammu and Kashmir issue, APA reports citing the Ministry.

According to her, guided by its commitments undertaken upon joining the UN, Azerbaijan always supports and stands for the implementation of norms and principles of international law and UN Security Council resolutions in settlement of conflicts and maintenance of international peace and security. "This is the firm and principled position of Azerbaijan."

"As in the case of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, together with the international community we support the settlement of the conflict based on the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, we support the efforts aimed at the settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and ensuring peace, security, and prosperity in the region.

I would like to underline that during the meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in Davos on January 21, 2020, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan constantly supports Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir issue," the spokesperson noted.

News.Az

