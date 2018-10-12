MFA: Citizen of Poland apologizes to Azerbaijani people and state

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry has made a statement on the removal of the name of Kazimierz Rakowski, a citizen of the Republic of Poland, from the “List of foreig

Citizen of the Republic of Poland, Starosta of Wolomin County Kazimierz Rakowski addressed a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asking for a removal of his name from the “List of foreign citizens illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

In his letter, K.Rakowski emphasized his respect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, as well as to the rules and regulations in force in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He asked for his apology for all the difficulties and consequences of his visit to the region and requested to remove his name from the “List of foreign citizens illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

Appeal by Kazimierz Rakowski was appropriately considered and the decision was made to remove his name from the mentioned list.

News.Az

News.Az