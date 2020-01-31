MFA: Irrespective of “Brexit”, cooperation between Azerbaijan and UK to be continued

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Press Service Department of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Republic has lent clarity to the question of the format of continuation of the relations with that country after the “Brexit”, the Department told APA.

The withdrawal of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from membership in the European Union (EU) (Brexit) is being officially implemented on January 31 of this year, and a “transition period” commences in regard to the secession of the United Kingdom from EU. During that period, Azerbaijan will remain a party to the bilateral agreements regulating the future relations between the UK and Azerbaijan.

At the same time, the work in the area of ratification of the relevant agreement about the future bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom is being continued: “Azerbaijan is interested in development along ascending line of its relations with the United Kingdom, and the political dialogue between the two countries is being continued successfully. Great Britain is one of the most important partners of Azerbaijan in the energy sector. We are sure that irrespective of “Brexit” the development of collaborative relations between Azerbaijan and Great Britain will be continued”.

News.Az

