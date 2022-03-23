MFA Spokesperson calls on Armenia to fulfill its obligations under the trilateral statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on Armenia to fulfill its obligations under the trilateral statement," said Leyla Abdullayeva, Spokesperson for Foreign Ministry in response to another unfounded claim of the Armenian Foreign Ministry against Azerbaijan regarding the supply of gas to Karabakh, News.az reports.

"Our recommendation to Armenia is to ensure the fulfillment of its obligations, including the withdrawal of the remnants of the armed forces in the region, and thus contribute to regional peace and security instead of making baseless and illegal claims," Abdullayeva said.





News.Az