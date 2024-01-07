Michel confident his European Parliament nomination will not weaken EU

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the European Council Charles Michel is confident that his unprecedented decision to run for election to the European Parliament before the end of his current term will not weaken the European Union, a source close to the politician in the European Council told reporters.

"Michel is returning to direct contact and dialogue with voters. Participation in the elections will only strengthen his democratic legitimacy," the official said, commenting on a morning publication in Politico. The publication claimed that Michel's participation in the elections will undermine the stability of the European Union.

The source assured that Michel will be able to completely legally combine the highest post in the European Union with the election campaign and will not resign before the elections, which will take place on June 6-9, 2024, and will leave the European Council only after his election. The official emphasized that if Michel is elected, his powers will simply pass to his successor from June 2024, that is, 5 months ahead of schedule.

News.Az