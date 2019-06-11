Minister: Azerbaijan fully ready for 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani National Olympic Committee held a final meeting of the Coordination Commission dedicated to the preparatory work in connection with the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which will start in Baku on July 21, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the country.

Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade, Deputy Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee Azer Aliyev and members of the Organizing Committee attended the meeting.

Head of Coordination Commission of the European Olympic Committee (EOC), Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Serbia Djordje Visacki who is on a visit to Baku to review the preparation process and members of the Coordination Commission also participated in the meeting.

“It is hard to believe that we were discussing the issues concerning the 15th Summer European Youth Festival a year ago,” Rahimov said welcoming the members of European delegation in Baku.

“Forty days are left before the beginning of the competitions,” he added. “I can say with confidence that a lot of work has been carried out over the past period. We are completely ready for the competitions. Today we will once again review everything that has been already done and exchange the views.”

During the meeting, important issues related to the implementation by the Coordination Commission of the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) Baku 2019 of such functions as scheduling, compiling statistics, management of sports risk, marketing campaigns, and establishing relations between the national Olympic Committees were discussed.

“Having finally assessed Baku’s readiness for the upcoming festival, it is safe to say that the capital of Azerbaijan is ready to host such a grandiose competition,” said Head of the European Olympic Committee’s Coordination Commission Djordje Visacki, who was familiarized with the preparatory work carried out by the Coordination Commission. “We are confident that the athletes and fans will be satisfied with the organization of the competition.”

During the visit, representatives of the European Olympic Committee familiarized themselves with the results of the preparations at the Baku Crystal Hall, where the opening and closing ceremonies of the Festival will be held.

This is the third meeting of the Coordination Commission since January this year.

The 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) will be held in Baku on July 21-27. More than 3,600 athletes alongside representatives of the technical delegations will arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in the competitions.

The competitions will be held in ten types of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling. During the festival, more than 2,500 volunteers will be involved in 12 sports arenas.

News.Az

News.Az