Minister: Costa Rica considers Azerbaijan to be the main trade partner in the region

On November 29, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Confession of Costa Rica, Manuel Gonzalez Sanz.

Manuel Gonzalez Sans noted that bilateral relations between our countries are built on trust.

On the opening of the Costa Rican Embassy in Azerbaijan, the minister said that this is a strategic decision of the country. He noted that Costa Rica considers Azerbaijan as the main trade partner in the region and intends to implement regional cooperation through Azerbaijan.

News.Az 

